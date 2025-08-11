Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology 6 reasons why wired headphones beat wireless

6 reasons why wired headphones beat wireless

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 22:55
Wired vs. Wireless headphones: 6 clear advantages of going wired
Wired headphones on a table. Photo: Unsplash

For those who don't want to depend on charging and want maximum sound, wired headphones remain a practical choice. Their simple design makes them affordable, durable, and environmentally friendly.

PCWorld explains why wired headphones are better than wireless ones.

Advertisement

No hassle with charging

Since power comes directly from the audio source, you can listen to music without worrying about running out of battery power or having to recharge constantly.

Superior sound quality

The absence of Bluetooth compression results in a clearer signal with maximum dynamics and detail. This is particularly appreciated by music lovers who listen to high-bitrate tracks.

Low latency

Wires ensure that audio and video are perfectly synchronized in movies, videos, and games because they transmit audio with virtually no latency.

More affordable

Wired models are significantly less expensive than wireless ones because they have simplified electronics with no transmitters, receivers, or batteries. There are budget options as well as premium audiophile solutions.

Stable connection

A physical cable prevents signal interruption. If it gets damaged, replacing it is usually all it takes to get your headphones working again.

More environmentally friendly

The lack of limited-life batteries reduces e-waste, and the durable design ensures the headphones can last for years or even decades.

Read more:

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new

TOP 5 high-quality headphone models for true audiophiles

music technologies earphones sound functions Bluetooth
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information