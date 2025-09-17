Spotify updates free version — what new features are available

A smartphone with the Spotify app on the screen. Photo: Pexels

Spotify users without a subscription now have greater control over listening and personalization. The updates are rolling out globally, making it easier to search, play, and share music.

This was reported on Spotify's official blog.

What has changed in the free experience

Previously, users without a Premium subscription could only listen to tracks in shuffle mode with a limited number of skips. Now, Spotify makes discovering music more convenient, allowing users to instantly play tracks shared by friends or artists:

Pick & Play — play any song with a single tap.

Search & Play — type the track name and listen instantly.

Share & Play — follow a link from social media and start the song immediately.

Now, users can listen to personalized mixes, editorial playlists, or create their own. By adding a few tracks, the service begins suggesting relevant songs. The more users interact with tracks, the more accurate the recommendations become.

In the mobile app (iOS and Android), users in 128 markets can now customize playlist covers: choose images, colors, text effects, and graphics. Only one cover can be saved per playlist, and a new cover replaces the previous one. To start, open your playlist, tap the three-dot menu, and select "Create Cover."

Spotify has introduced a daily playlist (daylist) to match your mood throughout the day. The playlist automatically adapts to your habits and updates throughout the day and week. If you like a particular version, save it via "Add to Playlist" — "New Playlist" to return to it anytime.

Discover Weekly offers a fresh selection each week based on your listening habits, while Release Radar tracks new releases from your favorite artists. It’s now even easier to access and play the exact track an artist has just shared on social media.

