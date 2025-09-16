How to free up phone storage — 4 simple and fast tips

Smartphone in hands. Photo: Freepik

Is your smartphone out of memory but you don’t want to delete your favorite photos and videos? A few simple steps can quickly clear space without losing what matters most.

Novyny.LIVE explains how to free up storage on your phone in minutes.

Clear app cache

Many apps store temporary files that take up space. Go to Settings → Apps, select the app you need, and tap Clear cache.

Check your Downloads folder

This folder often contains duplicate photos, old PDFs, and other clutter. Tools like Files by Google or ChatGPT Photos can help find and remove duplicates automatically.

Remove offline content

Think about the movies, music, and podcasts you downloaded "just in case." If you haven’t listened to a playlist in months, delete it. Do the same with saved TikTok videos.

Delete unused apps

We often install apps "to try out" and then forget about them — but they may take up hundreds of megabytes. Remove any apps you no longer use.

A few simple actions like these can free up significant space on your phone — all without sacrificing your favorite photos and videos.

