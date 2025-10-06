5 AI-proof professions perfect for introverts and stability

A qoman works. Photo: Pexels

Currently, artificial intelligence can replace humans in 6-7% of professions. However, many jobs still require creativity, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills. These types of specialists will still be needed even in the context of AI development. Moreover, these jobs are ideal for introverts.

Discover careers in tech and therapy that require uniquely human skills and won’t be automated, according to Forbes.

Careers introverts can rely on despite AI takeover

Software developer

This specialist is responsible for creating, testing, and supporting software. They can work remotely and have minimal contact with clients. Experts predict a 15% increase in these types of positions by 2034.

Data processing specialist

This profession requires simultaneous analysis, creation, and research, so artificial intelligence will not be able to replace relevant specialists. The job requires minimal social interaction, and demand for it is expected to grow by 34% by 2034.

A woman works from home. Photo: pexels

Cybersecurity specialist

A professional whose job it is to protect organizations from cyber threats will always be in demand. This job is ideal for introverts because it requires minimal interaction with others. Experts predict that the number of these vacancies will increase by 29% by 2034.

Occupational therapist

Artificial intelligence will definitely not replace medical specialists who work with people and help them rehabilitate. This profession is currently in high demand and is expected to grow by 22% by 2034.

Therapist/counselor

Artificial intelligence will also not be able to replace psychotherapists, as these specialists must feel human emotions and analyze the causes of problems on an individual basis, rather than according to a general algorithm. According to experts, the number of these job openings will increase by 17% by 2034.

