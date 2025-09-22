Leader vs. follower: the key difference explained

The manager is talking to his subordinates. Photo: Pexels

Many people think the difference between managers and subordinates lies in traits like determination, stubbornness, and the ability to take responsibility. While these traits are important for success, there is one simple skill that makes all the difference. This skill builds the foundation of leadership.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What skill distinguishes a leader from a subordinate?

Technical skills are essential for effective team management. Unlike ordinary employees, leaders must have in-depth technical knowledge of their field. They must understand analytics and possess practical data management skills.

These skills will help managers make the right decisions. Without an acute awareness of the technical aspects of the team's work, a manager will not be able to make the appropriate decisions. Otherwise, they will become hostage to the opinions of their subordinates and risk losing credibility among professionals. Technical expertise is essential for anyone who wants to lead a team.

A woman manages a team. Photo: Pexels

There are other important skills that a modern leader cannot do without. For example, they must be financially literate and able to work with different budgets. Leaders must also think analytically and clearly assign tasks to subordinates. Another key skill is project management using modern planning tools.

These skills allow managers to not only set tasks, but also understand their feasibility. Only with this knowledge can they truly assess resources and predict the results of their team's work.

Read more:

Simple habits that made great people successful

Five habits that drain your energy and harm your health