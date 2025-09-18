Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology Five habits that drain your energy and harm your health

Five habits that drain your energy and harm your health

Publication time 18 September 2025 12:11
Habits that harm your health the most — time to ditch them immediately
Young woman juggling multiple tasks. Photo: Freepik

Some habits not only exhaust you, but can also harm your health and drain your life energy. It is precisely because of them that you constantly feel tired, lack energy, and experience apathy.

This was reported by TSN.

The worst habits that ruin life

Multitasking

Your brain cannot operate in overdrive constantly. This will only exhaust your body and lead to rapid burnout. It’s better to handle tasks gradually. That way, the quality of your work will also improve.

Long breaks between meals

Your energy and endurance are directly affected by nutrition. Food is fuel for your body. If there isn’t enough of it, don’t expect a surge of strength or energy. You shouldn’t skip breakfast or lunch if you want to feel well.

What habits ruin your health and life
A young woman holding a fork. Photo: Freepik

Phone addiction

Excessive presence of gadgets in your life definitely does not positively affect your health. Scrolling can trigger anxiety and depression. In addition, such dependence can distort your perception of reality.

Poor rest

Sleep is the period when your body recovers. You should not neglect quality rest if you don’t want to constantly feel unwell or get sick. Lack of sufficient sleep can provoke cardiovascular diseases, various inflammations, obesity, and even lead to depression.

What habits ruin your health and life
Young woman asleep at a table with a laptop. Photo: Freepik

Sedentary lifestyle

Your body will stay healthy only if you take care of it. This doesn’t mean exhausting daily workouts, but simple movement: a 20-minute walk after work or light exercises. This helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and other illnesses.

health psychology habits advice intresting facts
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
