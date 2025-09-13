Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 13 September 2025 09:42
How to recognize depression — subtle signs many people miss
Woman in depression. Photo: pexels
Key words How to recognize that you are depressed

Depression affects millions of people around the world. It is a serious mental health condition that can lead to physical deterioration and worsen existing health conditions. 

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the overlooked symptoms that could signal it’s time to seek help and support.

How to recognize that you are depressed

Inability to concentrate

People suffering from depression often lose the order of their thoughts. They have difficulty concentrating and often forget what they were supposed to do or say. Because they cannot organize their thoughts, they suffer from memory and concentration problems.

Anger and irritability for no reason

The main symptoms of depression are anger, irritability, and mood swings. These are the body's defense mechanisms, which can mask the severity of the situation. Sometimes, a person may not realize they are suffering from depression because the brain reacts subconsciously.

How to recognize that you are depressed
Sad woman. Photo: Pexels

Pessimistic outlook on life

Depression makes a person pessimistic about what is happening around them. Even joyful events do not bring them pleasure. They lose the desire to grow or connect with loved ones.

Loss of interest in usual activities

During a depressive episode, a person loses interest in activities that used to bring them joy. They are not interested in anything, and their greatest desire is to lie in bed and avoid talking to anyone.

How to recognize that you are depressed
Upset woman. Photo: Pexels

Problems with sleep

Sleep and the emotional state of a person are very much connected. Lack of sleep contributes to the development of depression, and depression provokes insomnia. If a person sleeps too little or too much, it may indicate problems with their psychological state.  

psychology depression advice mental state signs
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
