Time to see a psychologist — 5 subtle signs you should seek help

Psychotherapy has become increasingly popular over the years, yet many people with problems still do not seek professional help. They often believe their issues are minor and not worth seeing a psychologist for. However, it is important to seek help not when the pain becomes unbearable, but while it can still be easily addressed.

When you should see a psychologist

You feel like you’re going in circles

If you find yourself unable to resolve a problem and feel like you’re just going in circles, it may be time to see a psychologist. For example, this applies to situations where you cannot stay in a job for long, constantly quitting even under good conditions, or if you have difficulty building a happy relationship over an extended period.

Everything irritates you

Constant irritability is a sign of an unstable emotional state. It’s important to understand why this is happening and how to manage these symptoms, as persistent irritability can develop into something much more serious and harmful to your mental health. To cope with this state and feel happy again, it’s best to talk to a professional.

Mood swings that are hard to control

If you notice that your elevated mood suddenly shifts to a low or vice versa, and your emotions seem out of control, it’s a signal that it’s time to see a psychologist. Experts note that mood instability can indicate serious psychological issues and negatively affect relationships with loved ones.

Constant feeling of anxiety

Anxiety is a normal emotion, but it becomes concerning when it is persistent. It’s important to understand the difference between healthy anxiety—a natural reaction to stressful events—and unhealthy anxiety. A psychologist can help you sort this out.

You feel unhappy

Feeling dissatisfied with your life may indicate unmet basic psychological needs, such as respect, acceptance, safety, or self-actualization. Fulfilling these needs isn’t difficult, but it’s important to consult a psychologist who can help you manage them effectively.

