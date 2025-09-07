Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Gentle and sweet — the most sensitive zodiac signs revealed

Gentle and sweet — the most sensitive zodiac signs revealed

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 16:04
Which zodiac signs are the gentlest — ranking the most caring partners
Happy couple. Photo: Pexels

Some people simply adore tenderness. They attract others with their sensitivity. With their partners, these zodiac signs act like real sweethearts — giving warmth and melting away any grievances.

This was reported by UNIAN.

Advertisement

Which zodiac signs are the most tender in relationships

Libra

People born under this zodiac sign cannot live without love and care. For them, attention is a true expression of feelings. That’s why a Libra’s partner is never short of warmth or tenderness. These individuals openly show their emotions and treat their significant other like a delicate glass vase — caring, protecting, and cautious not to cause any hurt.

Which zodiac signs are the most tender
A young couple hugging. Photo: Pexels

 Taurus

Outwardly, these individuals may seem stubborn or even aggressive, but in reality, they are very sweet and affectionate. They are sincere and kind-hearted, making wonderful friends or partners. Taurus will do everything to ensure you feel comfortable around them. They are tactile people who love kisses and hugs.

Leo

Leos truly cannot live without physical touch. For them, hugs and kisses are expressions of love and warmth. In a relationship, a Leo will envelop their partner with affection and care. They are unafraid to show tenderness, seeing it as a sign of true love rather than weakness. Additionally, Leos love pleasantly surprising their partner and choosing thoughtful, gentle gifts that evoke warm emotions.

Read more:

Two zodiac signs will peak in career in September — Tarot

September 7 Full Moon opens doors to wish fulfillment for 3 signs

Life-changing opportunity in September for one zodiac sign

psychology Astrology zodiac signs intresting facts relationships
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information