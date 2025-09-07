Which zodiac signs are the gentlest — ranking the most caring partners

Happy couple. Photo: Pexels

Some people simply adore tenderness. They attract others with their sensitivity. With their partners, these zodiac signs act like real sweethearts — giving warmth and melting away any grievances.

This was reported by UNIAN.

Which zodiac signs are the most tender in relationships

Libra

People born under this zodiac sign cannot live without love and care. For them, attention is a true expression of feelings. That’s why a Libra’s partner is never short of warmth or tenderness. These individuals openly show their emotions and treat their significant other like a delicate glass vase — caring, protecting, and cautious not to cause any hurt.

A young couple hugging. Photo: Pexels

Taurus

Outwardly, these individuals may seem stubborn or even aggressive, but in reality, they are very sweet and affectionate. They are sincere and kind-hearted, making wonderful friends or partners. Taurus will do everything to ensure you feel comfortable around them. They are tactile people who love kisses and hugs.

Leo

Leos truly cannot live without physical touch. For them, hugs and kisses are expressions of love and warmth. In a relationship, a Leo will envelop their partner with affection and care. They are unafraid to show tenderness, seeing it as a sign of true love rather than weakness. Additionally, Leos love pleasantly surprising their partner and choosing thoughtful, gentle gifts that evoke warm emotions.

