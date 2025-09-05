Which zodiac signs will make a career breakthrough by the end of September 2025 — Tarot prediction

Tarot card reading. Photo: Pinterest

With the start of autumn, we naturally shift from rest to work. For many, September is a time for new goals, challenges, and opportunities. According to Tarot cards, only certain zodiac signs will reach unprecedented career heights this month.

Find out which zodiac representatives are set to achieve remarkable professional success in this one-card Tarot reading.

Zodiac signs set for a career breakthrough by the end of September 2025

Aries — Tarot card "Three of Pentacles"

For Aries, September will be the month when professional efforts finally yield visible results. The Tarot card Three of Pentacles represents collaboration, recognition, and success through your skills and talent. Don’t hesitate to take initiative and share your ideas. Keep investing effort into projects, work well in a team, and stay open to new opportunities — this approach will lead to a career breakthrough.

Capricorn — Tarot card "King of Pentacles"

Capricorns can expect a significant strengthening of their financial position in September. The Tarot card King of Pentacles symbolizes wisdom, strategic thinking, and the ability to make sound decisions in business and at work. You will have the opportunity to showcase your leadership skills. Use this period to consolidate resources and plan long-term goals. Your perseverance and organization will be key to unprecedented success and career advancement.

