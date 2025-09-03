Four zodiac signs set for career breakthroughs in September 2025

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

September 2025 will bring career breakthroughs and achievements for several zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the energy of two eclipses, powerful planetary transits, and heightened cosmic activity will create unique opportunities for new beginnings. Four zodiac signs, in particular, will have the chance to land their dream job, secure a long-awaited promotion, or achieve a major breakthrough in their field.

Astrologers shared with the New York Post which zodiac signs will see their careers soar this September.

Zodiac signs reaching career heights in September 2025

Gemini

For Geminis, a period of great opportunities begins. After a long stretch of challenges at work, September will finally bring well-deserved rewards. This month may open the door to a long-desired position or a job at a company that has long been of interest. Flexibility and adaptability will help you make the right choice and lay the foundation for future career growth.

Virgo

Virgos will feel more confident than ever as an eclipse in their sign ushers in a new life stage. It is the perfect time to showcase your talents, take on more responsibility, and step toward your dream career. Success will follow those who know exactly what they want and are ready to pursue their ambitions.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, September will bring powerful professional transformations. You may change your career path or find work that better reflects your true values. With Venus in a favorable position, partnerships will strengthen and financial resources may flow your way. The key is to welcome support from those willing to stand by you on this new journey.

Capricorn

Capricorns will finally see long-awaited results this month. Your dedication, discipline, and sense of responsibility will be rewarded with an offer that could mark a turning point in your career. Success will come through practicality and strategic planning. September will be the time to step up to a higher level and open the door to your dream job.

