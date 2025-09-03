Which zodiac sign will learn a valuable life lesson in September 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

For one zodiac sign, September 2025 could become a truly pivotal month. Lunar and solar eclipses, strong planetary aspects, and Saturn’s movement will create a special energy that opens the door to deep realizations and changes affecting love, creativity, and relationships with close ones.

Which zodiac sign will discover important life truths in the first month of autumn was shared by astrologer Angela Pearl on her YouTube channel.

The zodiac sign that will receive a valuable life lesson in September 2025

This period will be a time of important lessons and new beginnings that will shape the future for those born under the sign of Scorpio. According to Angela Pearl, September will be intense and challenging due to two eclipses — a lunar eclipse on September 7 and a solar eclipse on September 21. Their influence will bring up themes of love, friendship, creativity, and, most importantly, self-love.

The astrologer notes that this month, Scorpios will ask themselves: Do I know how to value myself and allow myself joy? These events will echo past cycles — 2006–2007 and 2015–2016 — meaning that many situations from those years may repeat.

September will teach Scorpios the most important lesson — to see their own value, trust their inner voice, and not put life on hold. This month will be a moment of awakening, when the Universe will push you to look at yourself in a new way, let go of the old, and move forward boldly.

Jupiter, positioned in the ninth house, will help expand horizons — travel, learning, and new connections with foreigners will open doors to the future.

Zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Key events and dates in September for Scorpios:

September 2 — Saturn returns to Scorpio’s fifth house and will remain there until February 2026. This is a time to bring order to love, matters with children, or creative projects. Some Scorpios may decide to start a family, become parents, or realize a long-awaited project.

— Saturn returns to Scorpio’s fifth house and will remain there until February 2026. This is a time to bring order to love, matters with children, or creative projects. Some Scorpios may decide to start a family, become parents, or realize a long-awaited project. September 3–19 — Mercury activates the social sphere, bringing meetings, events, new acquaintances, and opportunities.

— Mercury activates the social sphere, bringing meetings, events, new acquaintances, and opportunities. September 6 — Uranus turns retrograde in the eighth house, potentially revisiting financial matters, debts, inheritance, or loans.

— Uranus turns retrograde in the eighth house, potentially revisiting financial matters, debts, inheritance, or loans. September 7 — The lunar eclipse highlights love relationships, romance, children, and creativity. For some, this will be a triumph and victory; for others, a test in love.

— The lunar eclipse highlights love relationships, romance, children, and creativity. For some, this will be a triumph and victory; for others, a test in love. September 19 — Possible return of people from the past, as well as interest in family archives and spiritual practices.

— Possible return of people from the past, as well as interest in family archives and spiritual practices. September 21 — The solar eclipse in the 11th house brings new acquaintances, allies, mentors, and opens the path to achieving dreams.

— The solar eclipse in the 11th house brings new acquaintances, allies, mentors, and opens the path to achieving dreams. From September 23 — Scorpios will feel a surge of energy, courage, and readiness to take action.

