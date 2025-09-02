3 zodiac signs set to hit the jackpot during September 1-7 | Horoscope

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

For a long time, some zodiac signs had to endure financial difficulties, even when they worked hard. But the universe is finally preparing a nice gift for them — in the first week of September, money will start coming in the form of bonuses, raises, profitable investments, and unexpected sources of income. This will signal that you are moving in the right direction and will mark the beginning of your financial growth.

Novyny.LIVE tells which zodiac signs are likely to enjoy incredible financial success in the first week of fall with reference to YourTango.

September 1-7 brings major rewards for 3 zodiac signs

Leo

September begins with favorable negotiations for Leos. As early as September 2, when Mercury moves into Virgo, you should confidently express your financial expectations. Contracts, agreements, and job offers can all be profitable. The important thing is to defend your interests and not agree to the first condition that comes along. Check the details, analyze the conditions, and emphasize your strengths. This will help Leos receive fair compensation and pave the way for stable financial success.

Gemini

Gemini will make a real leap forward. On September 3, Jupiter in Cancer will form a favorable aspect with the Knot of Destiny in Pisces. This means career growth, increased income, and well-deserved recognition. Although you have put in a lot of effort over the last few years without tangible results, fate is now opening the door to new financial opportunities. This week's success will be the first and very important step toward stability and prosperity.

Aquarius

On September 7, a full moon and lunar eclipse in Pisces will emphasize your true values. This period will help you realize that achieving financial stability does not require you to sacrifice your soul. You will find money and success when you combine work with what inspires and fulfills you. It's an internal turning point when Aquarius realizes that the path to financial well-being lies in harmony with oneself.

