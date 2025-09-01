Which zodiac signs will gain financial success during September 2025’s eclipse window

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

At the beginning of autumn 2025, special astrological events await us — a solar and a lunar eclipse on September 7 and 21, forming a magical eclipse corridor. These events will have a powerful energetic impact on every zodiac sign. For some signs, however, this period promises incredible opportunities for financial growth and career success. Lucky ones can expect pleasant surprises, new sources of income, profitable offers, and more.

So, which zodiac signs will see financial fortune during September’s eclipse corridor? Novyny.LIVE shares astrologers’ precise forecast.

The September 2025 eclipse corridor — which zodiac signs will enjoy financial fortune

Libra

Representatives of this zodiac sign will receive more than they expected during this period in September. At work, new opportunities to take on interesting tasks will arise, boosting both productivity and mood. Those dreaming of a new position or a job change will find favorable conditions for career growth. Additionally, in family life, astrologers say, harmony will prevail, allowing more time with loved ones and creating joyful moments.

Zodiac sign: Libra. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius can expect easy victories and financial stability. New sources of income will strengthen their material situation, while at home there will be peace and support from loved ones. At work, colleagues will be willing to help, making tasks easier to complete. Reduced stress will improve focus and efficiency, and important decisions will come more easily.

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Aries

Aries will have opportunities for profitable business gains and short trips that bring new prospects. Additional sources of income will appear, allowing for better savings. Those working in media, publishing, or related fields may receive special bonuses. Family support will strengthen bonds, self-confidence will grow, and relationships with partners will become more harmonious.

Zodiac sign: Aries. Photo: freepik.com

