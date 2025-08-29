September 21 Solar Eclipse: which zodiac signs will struggle most? | Horoscope

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes Four zodiac signs will be challenged by September solar eclipse

en
Publication time 29 August 2025 14:47
Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The first month of fall may be a challenging time for certain zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the last solar eclipse of the year on September 21 can bring serious career, financial, and personal shocks to these zodiac signs. Now is the time to show endurance and learn how to respond to life's challenges.

Discover who may need extra patience this season, according to Times of India.

Astrology warns of turbulent times after solar eclipse

Taurus

The solar eclipse in September can be a difficult period for Taurus. Family relationships may become strained, conflicts with loved ones may arise, and professional problems may hinder development. Psychological pressure can lead to anxiety and, in some cases, depression. It is important to communicate with friends more often and not keep your problems to yourself.

zodiac signs will be challenged by September solar eclipse - taurus
Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Libra

The September solar eclipse may present challenges for Libra. You may face difficulties in your career that force you to postpone new ideas or projects. Conflicts in relationships are possible, which could lead to breakups and misunderstandings. Astrologers also warn of strong emotional stress, which can impact health. Libras should pay more attention to their well-being and avoid stressful situations.

zodiac signs will be challenged by September solar eclipse - libra
Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Cancer

For Cancers, the first month of fall may be unfavorable in terms of finances and careers. Businesspeople may suffer significant monetary losses, and they will need to revise their plans. Accumulated stress may affect confidence and emotional equilibrium. Astrologers advise focusing on healthy habits and maintaining emotional stability to avoid exhaustion.

zodiac signs will be challenged by September solar eclipse - cancer
Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Scorpio

The solar eclipse will put Scorpios through serious tests. At work, they may face heavy loads that cause nervous tension. Business may cause more trouble than profit. It's important to avoid impulsive decisions and maintain a level head — this will minimize risks.

zodiac signs will be challenged by September solar eclipse - scorpio
Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
horoscope September issues Astrology Astrological signs
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
