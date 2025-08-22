These zodiac signs will attract wealth in September 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for six zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

We are about to welcome the first month of fall, and it already promises a true financial breakthrough for certain Zodiac signs. For them, September will bring successful deals, new opportunities, chances for profit, and greater stability. Astrologers link this wave of prosperity to the special energy of Virgo season, which will last at least until the 21st. On top of that, luck will be amplified by the eclipse corridor from September 7 to 21.

To find out which zodiac signs will be under a real financial rain in September 2025, read the astrological forecast on Novyny.LIVE.

Zodiac signs that will get rich in September 2025

Taurus

September will be a month of significant financial gains for Taurus. According to astrologers, you will have opportunities to earn more than expected. Thanks to new contacts and successful deals, cash flow will open up. Don't turn down opportunities to cooperate — the results will exceed your expectations.

Leo

The September 2025 financial horoscope promises Leos a real breakthrough. Your charisma and leadership skills will be greatly valued, opening the door to new sources of income. The stars advise you to boldly take on big projects and not be afraid of responsibility. You can expect bonuses, opportunities, and the chance to sign a lucrative contract. Expect pleasant financial surprises around the middle of the month.

Virgo

September is the month when Virgos finally regain confidence in the future. The stars promise financial success in the form of a raise, bonuses, or profitable investments. If you've been planning to change jobs or try a new career, now is the time. Your analytical skills will help you make sound financial decisions.

Scorpio

September will bring great financial opportunities for Scorpios. Your intuition and risk-taking ability will lead to unexpected income. Now is a great time for those working in business or creative projects. Money will come in faster than you can spend it. The only caveat is to control your spending so you don't lose your financial footing.

Capricorn

Astrologers warn that September will be a significant month for Capricorns, when hard work and discipline will lead to substantial financial rewards. Your ability to persevere and work towards your goals will allow you to earn a significant income. A lucrative offer or project will appear that will ensure long-term stability. Your perseverance and ability to take responsibility will open up cash flow.

Pisces

The September financial horoscope promises Pisces good luck with money-related matters. You may make unexpected profits, benefit from lucky coincidences, or discover a new source of income. The stars advise you to trust your intuition and not refuse strange offers. They are the source of your financial success.

