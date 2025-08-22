The September 2025 moon calendar shows the best days to plan and take action

A girl holding the moon in her hand. Photo: freepik.com

September 2025 promises to be special. According to astrologers, the first month of autumn will bring days that open the door to career achievements, new acquaintances and financial growth. At the same time, there will be challenging periods that bring fatigue and chaos. To maximize success, it’s worth following the moon calendar.

Novyny.LIVE highlights the dates that will bring success and those to avoid, helping you make September as productive and harmonious as possible.

Moon phases in September 2025

Waxing moon — September 1–6;

— September 1–6; Full moon in Pisces — September 7 at 21:08 (Kyiv time);

— September 7 at 21:08 (Kyiv time); Waning moon — September 8–20;

— September 8–20; New moon in Virgo — September 21 at 22:54 (Kyiv time);

— September 21 at 22:54 (Kyiv time); Waxing moon — September 22–30;

— September 22–30; Solar eclipse (partial) — September 21, peak at 22:41 (Kyiv time);

— September 21, peak at 22:41 (Kyiv time); Total lunar eclipse — night of September 7–8, starting at 18:28 (penumbral phase) and ending at 23:55 (Kyiv time)

These changes directly affect our mood, energy and success in our daily activities.

Different phases of the Moon. Photo: depositphotos.com

Lunar calendar for September 2025 — auspicious days

According to the astrological lunar calendar, the most favourable dates will be September 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, and 15.

More details about each day:

September 3 is one of the most powerful days of the month. It is suitable for intellectual work, business, sports, and wellness practices. Passivity can lower your mood. The moon in Capricorn brings practicality and self-discipline.

September 4 is a time for love, intuition, and spiritual practices. Meditation, light meals and avoiding overload are recommended. The moon in Capricorn promotes responsible decisions.

September 5 is an ideal day for learning, self-discovery and working with information. It is a good time to change your image. The moon in Aquarius inspires freedom and experimentation.

September 13 is a powerful day for active action, changing jobs and collective projects. It is good to start something new. The moon in Taurus brings stability and endurance.

September 14 is a day of wisdom, self-education and interaction with children. It is positive for teamwork. The moon in Gemini enhances communication and curiosity.

September 15 is an energetically intense but useful day. It is good for completing tasks and clearing space. It is not worth starting anything new. The moon in Gemini sharpens emotions.

A girl touches the moon. Photo: depositphotos.com

Unfavourable days in September 2025 according to the lunar calendar

Be careful on September 1, 10, 28, 29 and 30.

During these dates, it’s best to avoid starting new projects, making risky decisions, or overexerting yourself physically. Instead, focus on rest, completing old tasks, and inner renewal.

A girl with closed eyes. Photo: pexels.com

September 2025 moon calendar: most favorable days for different areas

The most favourable days for any endeavours: September 3, 6, 13, 21, 25.

The best dates for planning your budget, purchases, investments, financial transactions, profits, business, starting a new project, promotion or change of job: September 3, 5, 14, 18, 22, 25.

Favourable days for trips and travel: September 3, 5, 13, 14, 22.

Favourable days for creativity and sports: September 3, 5, 13, 14, 19, 24, 28.

Ideal dates for dates, romantic encounters and declarations of love: September 4, 5, 13, 14, 20, 22, 24.

Favourable days for visiting the doctor or undergoing cosmetic procedures: September 3, 5, 10, 13, 14, 22, 24.

