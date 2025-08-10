Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This manicure color brings luck in September

This manicure color brings luck in September

en
Publication time 10 August 2025 19:20
This September nail color will bring you luck and happiness
Green manicure. Photo: Freepik

There is a lucky color for each month. If you use it in a manicure, it will bring luck and attract happiness. So, in September, you should give preference to shades of green.

Novyny.LIVE tells about it in more detail.

Ideas of manicure in green color

In September, the green color of manicure will simply become a magnet for happiness. It will attract good luck, especially in financial terms. At the same time, you can use any shades of green: snake, khaki, emerald, olive, turquoise, pistachio, or lime.

In September, the lucky color for manicure will be green
Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

If you want to be lucky in your relationships and personal life, try combining green with light beige shades, such as cream or milky. They will blend ideally and look stylish.

In September, the lucky color for manicure will be green
Rich green manicure. Photo from Instagram

There are no limits to the design either. Choose a solid color if you want something classic. For more interesting options, try diluting the manicure with different lines or colors, adding shine or, conversely, matte.

In September, the lucky color for manicure will be green
Manicure with green design. Photo from Instagram

If you want the month to definitely look lucky, try making a version with all shades at once — from the lightest to the darkest on each finger. With such a design, you are guaranteed luck.

In September, the lucky color for manicure will be green
Different shades of green. Photo from Instagram

Green symbolizes victory, peace, and harmony. It will help you feel renewed and joyful. If that's what you need, don't forget to add at least a small drop of green to your next manicure design.

вересень nails luck color nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
