Soap Nails are going viral — elegant, minimal, and easy to DIY

Soap Nails are going viral — elegant, minimal, and easy to DIY

en
Publication time 5 August 2025 02:33
Soap Nails are the internet’s new favorite manicure — here’s how to get the look
Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

It looks like we've found a manicure to stick with us until the end of the year! It's light and neat, and it goes with any outfit. It's called Soap Nails, and it will make your nails look stunning, honestly.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend.

Zendaya, Angelina Jolie & more are wearing Soap Nails

The #SoapNails hashtag on TikTok has already become a small sensation — there are hundreds of videos with variations of this design. The secret is that it's extremely simple: a semi-transparent nude, milky, or peach shade with no patterns or rhinestones. For this manicure, it's best to choose a natural nail shape without any "sharp" designs. The result is a clean, delicate, and well-groomed appearance.

Soap Nails Trend
Trendy manicure. Photo from Instagram

This manicure has already appeared on the red carpet. Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, and Mikey Madison all wore Soap Nails to the 2025 Golden Globes. Each of them proved that it suits everyone.

Soap Nails Trend
Soap Nails. Photo: screenshot from the video

How to do the trending manicure at home

It’s actually very simple — even without a professional.

Prep your nails

Soak your hands in warm soapy water to soften the cuticles. Dry thoroughly with a towel.

Shape and clean

Gently push back your cuticles with an orange stick or carefully trim them with cuticle nippers. File your nails into their natural shape.

Apply the polish

Choose a glossy nail polish in a milky, peachy, or pale pink shade. Apply one or two coats — that’s all you need. If you want a little extra shine, you can add a touch of pearlescent shimmer or fine glitter. Finish with a clear top coat.

The final touch

Apply hand cream or cuticle oil and give yourself a little massage. For extra hydration, use a few drops of cuticle oil or wax on each nail.

Soap Nails Trend
Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

At its core, the Soap Nails trend celebrates simplicity and elegance — a minimal look that fits in anywhere, from the office to an evening party.

fashion trends nails style nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
