Main Fashion Bella Hadid’s Rich Girl Nails — summer’s chicest manicure

Bella Hadid’s Rich Girl Nails — summer’s chicest manicure

en
Publication time 30 July 2025 05:32
Rich Girl Nails are back: glossy, nude, and effortlessly elegant like Bella Hadid
Nude nails. Photo: Freepik

A manicure featuring flawlessly smooth nails, a soft nude shade, and a natural glossy finish is back in style. Known as "rich girl nails", the trend was popularized by Bella Hadid. Her minimalist yet ultra-stylish look with this manicure has taken social media by storm.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend.

The return of Rich Girl Nails

This is a modern classic: medium-length nails with a soft, square shape covered in milky or beige-pink polish. There are no patterns, stones, or other complex elements — just a perfectly matched shade that harmonizes with the skin tone. This manicure looks natural, neat, and expensive.

Why is this trend relevant again?

Today, calmness, simplicity, and neatness are in fashion. After a wave of bright designs featuring gradients, glitter, and rhinestones, many people grew tired of overly elaborate designs. Therefore, the "rich girl" manicure is a wonderful answer — it emphasizes taste without being flashy. It is also versatile and suits any style, from formal to casual. It is easy to update and retains its neat appearance for a long time.

Bella Hadid’s Rich Girl Nails
Nude nails. Photo: Freepik

Classy Nude manicure trend

This manicure suits almost every woman. It looks good on short and medium nails and doesn't require a specific shape or complicated care. If you appreciate elegance and simplicity, this style will be the perfect addition to your look. It goes well with a basic wardrobe, silk shirts, cashmere sweaters, and minimalist accessories. Even when paired with jeans and a T-shirt, this manicure looks trendy and stylish. Bella Hadid emphasized this point.

Bella Hadid’s Rich Girl Nails
Bella Hadid's nails. Photo from Instagram

How to recreate Bella Hadid's look

To achieve a similar effect, pay attention to the following details:

  • Nail shape: Soft square. Length: No more than 2–3 mm beyond the fingertip.
  • Shade: milky, light beige, or pink with a cool or neutral undertone.
  • The coating should be glossy without glitter or pearlescence.

Experts advise choosing a polish one shade lighter or darker than your skin tone to create a natural look that emphasizes your nails. Cool pink or beige shades look good on fair skin, while warm nudes with coffee or caramel undertones look good on dark skin.

Read also:

Red nails rule 2025 — bold, chic and timeless

Scarlett Johansson’s manicure is a Summer 2025 trend

Long-lasting manicure — best shapes and colors

fashion trends nails Bella Hadid design beauty style nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
