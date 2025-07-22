Best nail trend of 2025: red nails are back in full force

Red nails. Photo: Freepik

Summer has just begun, but it's time to say goodbye to light and delicate nail designs. Fall is on its way, making it the perfect time to update your manicure with timeless classics that never go out of style.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trendiest manicure colors for 2025.

What's trending now?

Red nails are like the little black dress in your wardrobe — they're always appropriate. Whether it's a vibrant strawberry red or a deep wine shade, red instantly adds confidence, charm, and a hint of daring to your look. Red also goes well with any nail shape, from a minimalist "short square" to a fashionable French manicure with red tips.

Red nails. Photo from Instagram

This color can be playful, elegant, dramatic, or romantic. That's why it never goes out of style. If you want to change things up without making major changes, a red manicure is the perfect solution.

Stylish nails. Photo from Instagram

Red nails are always stylish

In 2025, we see a clear trend toward comfort and simplicity. Manicures are no exception. Short nails of natural length are in style. The most popular shape is the soft square, which is comfortable, stylish, and suitable for everything. It is adored by those who live active lives but don't want to sacrifice aesthetics.

However, we believe that the almond shape is still relevant, albeit in a softer, more natural version. This sophisticated look is appropriate for both business meetings and dates.

