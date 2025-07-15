Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The hottest nail ideas of July — you will definitely be surprised

The hottest nail ideas of July — you will definitely be surprised

en
Publication time 15 July 2025 21:27
July 2025 viral nail designs that everyone wants
Delicate manicure. Photo: Freepik

This summer, the flower manicure has become particularly popular, especially in July. Delicate, romantic and playful, it is also very stylish. This nail art is suitable for everyday wear and special occasions — it always looks appropriate and charming.

Novyny.LIVE will explain why these particular designs are so popular.

Key nail design trends for summer 2025

Images of wildflowers on nails have become the season's real hit. They add lightness, freshness and natural beauty to your look. Pastel shades are in trend, such as pale pink, lavender, mint and green. However, classic red is still very popular and goes well with the floral design.

A classic manicure that never goes out of fashion
Delicate manicure design. Photo from Instagram

Flowers are both timeless and fashionable. Presentation styles are constantly changing: minimalist branches, delicate leaves, wild buds, elegant tulips and watercolor roses are popular now. Orchids are also on trend, looking elegant even in the simplest designs.

Wildflowers on nails are in trend
Wildflowers on nails are in trend. Photo from Instagram

Incidentally, a floral manicure is not just about flowers. Summer motifs, such as palm leaves, blades of grass and twigs, create a feeling of holiday, warmth and a light breeze.

Bright nails
Bright nails. Photo from Instagram

If you're looking for something a little different, consider a nude base with subtle floral patterns, or try combining a jacket adorned with dainty buds. This manicure looks delicate and feminine.

Perhaps this is exactly the design to help you express your personality and set the mood. This season, treat yourself to a little extra beauty — just apply it to your nails!

fashion trends nails style nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
