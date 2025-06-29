Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Fruity nail trend of the Summer 2025 — Cherry nail ideas

Fruity nail trend of the Summer 2025 — Cherry nail ideas

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 June 2025 19:50
The juiciest manicure of Summer 2025 — what design everyone wants now
Pink manicure. Photo: Freepik

This summer, fashionistas prefer a fresh and juicy style of nail design. We're talking about cherry-themed nails that look delicate and captivating.

Novyny.LIVE shares nail ideas for Summer 2025.

Cherry nail ideas

Summer is the season of ripe, juicy fruits and vibrant berries. If you want a special manicure, add them to your design. Cherries on nails will be popular this season. This trend has taken over social media and is now at the top of the list of the most stylish nail ideas for summer.

Nail ideas with cherries
Manicure with cherries. Photo from Instagram

You can combine cherries with different colors. To make your manicure delicate, choose a classic base color. A milky, pale pink, or transparent base will perfectly complement this design.

Cherry nails
Delicate manicure with cherries. Photo from Instagram

If you want something really bright, choose a bright color for the main color, such as red, pink, or green. 

cherry nail design
Bright manicure with cherries. Photo from Instagram

The design can vary greatly, ranging from two tiny berries on one nail to complex patterns. Cherries can be combined with a monochromatic coating or French tips, as well as trendy chrome options.

Cherry nails
Stylish manicure with cherries. Photo from Instagram

Manicure with cherries in summer will suit everything. It will appeal to both those who love maximalism and those who want to really shine.

Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
