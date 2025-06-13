Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Chrome nails: the must‑try summer 2025 manicure trend

Chrome nails: the must‑try summer 2025 manicure trend

Publication time 13 June 2025 22:01
Angelic chrome nails are the surprise hit of the summer
Delicate manicure. Photo: Freepik
What is this new nail trend?

This summer, nails can be described simply: delicate, shiny, without excess. If you are tired of boring nude colors and want something new but not flashy, try angelic chrome. It is not eye-catching, but it attracts attention. It has a "nothing special, but luxurious" effect.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What is this new nail trend?

It all started when one Korean nail artist, San Sung Kim, posted the video showing the delicate, shiny coating on the transparent base. And then it took off — nail artists around the world picked up on the trend. The idea is simple: a natural or very light base coat, topped with a layer of soft chrome shine and a subtle "cat's eye" effect. No glitter, no rhinestones — just light and depth of color.

@amnailhaus

Tutorial on how I achieved this silver cateye effect glass nails ❄️ I used @dndgel perfect nude for my base color but any nude color can work for this look! If you have any questions, please let me know 💗#winternails #holidaynails #christmasnails #festivenails #nailtransformation #nailtutorial #dallasnailtech #planonails #planonailtech #dallasnails #cateyenails #cateyenailtutorial

♬ Peggy - Ceechynaa

And which shades to choose

This story is not about colors, but about mood. Soft pink, milky, transparent, barely lavender or buttery — anything that looks delicate. Ideal for the office, vacation, and even a wedding.

Versatile manicure for all occasions
Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

Why is everyone so enthusiastic about it?

Because it looks expensive, but is easy to do. No need for bright polish or complex designs — the trick is in how the light plays on the surface of the nail. It's a kind of "makeup without makeup" — but for nails. Understated, but effective.

Stylish manicure that is very easy to do
Stylish manicure. Photo from Instagram

In short, angelic chrome is about how to create a manicure that is both noticeable and delicate at the same time. And that is precisely where its strength lies.

fashion trends nails style nails
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
