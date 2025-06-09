Summer 2025’s hottest manicure trend: blue nails in every shade

Blue nails. Photo: Freepik

If you can't resist bright and delicate colors, blue is the color to wear this summer. This manicure looks different on every skin tone and suits any style, from romantic to bold. But its real magic lies in the details.

Novyny.LIVE shares three inspiring nail designs.

Perfect Summer 2025 Nail Designs

Blue gradient with glitter

Imagine nails with a soft transition from light to deep blue, resembling a sunset over the sea. On top is a light layer of sparkles that glimmer like small drops of water in the sun. The design is spectacular yet not too bold. This design looks good on both long and short nails. It is also a versatile option suitable for leisure and work.

Mermaidcore

This style looks like a gift from a sea fairy. It has a pearlescent base with a slight pink or lilac tint and three-dimensional decorative elements on top, such as small shells, stars, or miniature flowers. Glitter droplets are often added to create the effect of water on the nails. These nails look delicate yet eye-catching — perfect for a summer date or a vacation on the coast.

Fruit micro design

This option will definitely cheer you up! Imagine a blue base — or even a transparent one — and small watermelon, orange, or cherry slices on the tips. The drawings can be very small, like stickers, or hand-drawn in a doodle style. Alternatively, they can simply be colors reminiscent of ice cream you just want to eat.

It may look like a trifle, but it's the little details that bring the image to life. It's a great choice for vacations or holidays.

