Nail shape that suits everyone — Squoval is back

We're used to nail trends focusing mostly on colors or designs. But in reality, shape matters just as much. And this summer, the spotlight is on the "squoval". The name might sound unusual, but it’s simple: a mix of two classic shapes — square and oval. The result is a soft square with rounded edges, a versatile option that looks both stylish and neat.

Versatile nail shape for summer

The secret to the squoval's appeal is its natural look. Nails with this shape seem to follow the natural contour of the fingers. They look like they're not made up — they just are that way. This shape is well-suited for those with slightly brittle nails or uneven edges. The squoval shape hides these imperfections while allowing you to grow your nails longer without sacrificing comfort.

Squoval. Photo from Instagram

Another bonus — this shape is easy to achieve at home. You don’t need to be a pro or have special tools. Just follow a few simple steps:

Start by trimming your nails, leaving a straight edge. Then gently round off just the corners. Be careful not to over-file, or you’ll end up with a regular oval instead of a squoval. It’s easiest to begin by evening out the top edge, then gradually move on to the sides. Use a nail file with a grit of up to 240 — it’s soft enough to avoid damaging the nail plate while helping maintain the shape.

The best part is that the squoval shape suits everyone. It doesn't matter if your nails are long or short, or how old you are. It looks great with a nude coating, bright varnish, or French manicure. It's an ideal base that can be adapted to any mood.

