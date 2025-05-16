Universal color for nails in 2025 — Mocha Mousse nail ideas

A woman doing her nails. Photo: Freepik

Pantone chose Mocha Mousse as the color of the year for 2025. This warm, milk chocolate shade has already become popular for spring and summer manicures and pedicures. Soft, calm, and cozy, it resembles cocoa with milk and provides the warmth often lacking in everyday life.

Mocha Mousse goes perfectly with everything

However, stylists are not limited to just one shade. The entire "delicious" color palette is in trend: melted milk, caramel, toffee, and hot chocolate. These colors are soft, elegant, and easy on the eyes. They create the impression of being well-groomed without unnecessary pathos, and they are not age-specific — they are perfect for young girls and women who love understated classics.

Mocha Mousse as the color of the year for 2025. Photo from Instagram

Mocha Mousse is also about versatility. It looks good on any skin tone, goes well with linen or leather shoes, marsh, black, and beige colors.

Pedicure. Photo from Instagram

Most importantly, it can be used to create any type of manicure, including a classic monochrome coating, a minimalist French tips with a caramel base and white tips, a gradient, or a combined design with a glitter or matte finish.

French tips. Photo from Instagram

This shade can easily be adapted to your style and preferences. If you want to change the mood, add glitter or texture.

Trendy nails. Photo from Instagram

This color has already been featured in shows by Bottega Veneta, Hermès, Chloé, and Dries Van Noten — a sure sign of its popularity. If you want a modern look without extra effort, Mocha Mousse is the perfect option.

