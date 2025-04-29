Spring 2025 nail trends you need to try — the best manicure ideas

A flower in a girl's hand. Photo: Freepik

When your nails look polished and fresh, somehow the whole world feels a little brighter. Manicures truly have magic powers: a few strokes of a brush, and your day already feels more colorful. Spring 2025 brings a burst of creative energy — the perfect time to express your true self through your nails. Whether you’re feeling soft, bold, or a bit rebellious, now is the time to show it.

If you're searching for a manicure idea that will stand out, Novyny.LIVE recommends adding a bit of sparkle.

Original nail designs worth trying

This season, sparkly manicures are on top. As for colors — lavender, mint, and peach are back in style, evoking warmth and fresh spring vibes. Perfect for those craving a soft, romantic look.

Beautiful manicure. Photo from Instagram

Need a bit more party spirit? Add glitter, dewdrop effects, gloss, or playful textures to your nails. Your mood is guaranteed to shine.

Minimalist florals or vibrant wildflowers painted on nails are also trending — pick whichever speaks to your soul.

Interesting design. Photo from Instagram

Another must-try is the new French manicure. Forget plain white tips — now it’s all about gradients, colorful fades, and tiny artwork. French nails have truly become a creative canvas.

New French manicure. Photo from Instagram

If you’re after a low-effort but fun option, nail stickers and decals are a great way to add personality. Even nude manicures are anything but boring in 2025 — think warm undertones, textured finishes, and subtle accents.

And yes, animal prints are back — but this time, they’re soft, spring-inspired, and full of adventure. The result? Effortlessly stylish nails you’ll fall in love with.

