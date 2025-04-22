Impressive Hailey Bieber's nails — New nail color is trending in 2025

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram.com/haileybieber

Tired of the same old pastel shades for spring? Here’s one fresh idea you’ll want to try. Hailey Bieber, a true beauty icon, has once again proven why she's at the top of the game. This time, she’s reimagined the classic manicure — and the result is absolutely stunning.

New trendy color for Spring 2025

Recently, everyone has been painting their nails wine, burgundy or dark green. But Hayley went the other way and showed a warm, soft color that is immediately associated with comfort. Think warm caramel dripping from a hot apple pie or a slice of perfect crème brûlée. This is the color that somehow ended up on her nails, and it looks more than just delicious.

Hailey bieber's nails. Photo from Instagram

Caramel manicure is the hit of the season, according to Hailey (and she can definitely be trusted in fashion matters). It is warm, soft, and looks very expensive, but not too bright or flashy.

What's cool is that this shade goes with almost any style. And if you want to be more original, try a jelly coating — your nails will look as if a drop of honey has been added to them. And if you want more shine, chrome polish will do the trick: your fingers will shimmer with every movement.

Caramel nails. Photo from Instagram

In other words, this manicure works just as well for everyday wear as it does for a night out. And don’t be surprised if your friends start asking, "Where did you get that done?" So if you’ve been searching for the perfect spring refresh, take a cue from Hailey Bieber herself.

