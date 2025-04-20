Butter manicure is the most popular trend in spring 2025

Yellow manicure. Photo: Pexels

This spring, buttery yellow color in manicure has become a real trend. It looks very stylish because of its warm and delicate shade. It is ideal for those who want to receive a lot of compliments.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about the trendy manicure for spring 2025.

Advertisement

Why is a yellow manicure back in trend?

It is the buttery shade in the yellow manicure that does not make it flashy, but rather adds freshness to the image. It is ideal because it does not take too much attention, but "catches" the eye. Because of this, the buttery yellow color has become very popular this spring among fashionistas.

Buttery yellow color. Photo: Instagram/AmoreShop

The trendy color is already worn by celebrities who want to look elegant and expensive, while being restrained and unobtrusive. Butter yellow color looks great on short nails. Those who want to try this shade should give preference to oval or almond-shaped nails.

Yellow manicure. Photo: Instagram/Sova

Another advantage of butter yellow is its versatility. It can be combined with golden decor or used as a jacket. Pink, peach, lavender, or mint will also go well with it.

Yellow manicure idea with design. Photo: Instagram/Sova

This buttery yellow shade is about warmth, lightness, and confidence. It has become an ideal option for the spring season.

As a reminder, earlier we wrote about what manicure can be done for owners of short nails. This spring, you should give preference to pastel shades.

We also talked about the main hit of recent months, which will give your nails a second life. It will save your manicure.