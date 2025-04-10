BIAB nails are all over TikTok — Everyone wants this manicure

Tender nails. Photo: Freepik

If you've been looking for a way to make your nails stronger, longer, and not torture them every time you remove your polish, here it is, the biggest hit of recent months. BIAB (Builder in a Bottle) is a kind of magic wand that will give your nails a second life. And this is not an exaggeration.

What is BIAB?

This is not just a gel. This is a special thick material that is applied directly to natural nails, protects them from brittleness, and most importantly, stimulates their growth. Unlike the usual gel polish, it is self-sufficient: no need for a base, no need for extra layers. You just apply it, dry it, and you have a perfect manicure.

Why everyone loves it so much

Why it's worth trying:

Long-lasting : stays flawless for up to 4 weeks.

: stays flawless for up to 4 weeks. Gentle on nails: no damage or painful feeling like with acrylics.

no damage or painful feeling like with acrylics. No cracking : even with everyday handwork, it holds strong.

: even with everyday handwork, it holds strong. Naturally beautiful : looks great even without color.

: looks great even without color. Refreshed, not removed: each touch-up is quick, clean, and dust-free.

What is the difference

Acrylic is hard and injures the nail. BIAB is not.

The gel polish is thin and chips off quickly. BIAB holds firmly.

Regular gel is less flexible. BIAB adapts to your nails.

Thanks to this design, nails do not break at the slightest touch and look perfect for a long time — there is no need to reapply gel polish every two weeks. BIAB is a combination of beauty and nail care. That's why TikTok, Instagram and half your friends are already on board.

