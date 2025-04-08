Pedicure trends 2025 that you definitely didn't see coming

TOP pedicure trends for 2025 that will impress everyone
A pedicure is not only about care, but also about mood, style, and even a little self-expression. In 2025, the world of nail art will see many new ideas that you will want to repeat tomorrow.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you what will be in the top this season.
Trendy toe nail designs for 2025
Bright colors look bold
Red, fuchsia, bright orange, deep blue — these are the colors we'll see on our toes this year. They immediately catch the eye, so this option is for those who aren't afraid to stand out.
Metallic and glitter
Silver, gold, bronze — all these colors are moving from jewelry to nails. Metallic shades look expensive and unusual. And if you add a little glitter, you will get a pedicure that glows in the evening light. For parties or just for yourself to make your mood festive.
Natural is always trendy
For those who prefer a more subdued look, pastels are the way to go. Milk, beige, pink — they give you the look of manicured nails without all the extra stuff. They look good in any season and go with anything.
Thus, in 2025, everyone will find their ideal option for every taste. A pedicure is no longer just a procedure — it's your mini-story on your nails.
Earlier, we wrote about some interesting ideas for a manicure for spring and summer.
We also reported what shades of manicure will look expensive in 2025.
Read Novyny.LIVE!