You'll want to take a picture of these nails — like a drink from Pinterest

This spring, a fresh micro trend is stealing the spotlight — strawberry matcha nails. Think soft pink paired with a hint of light green, mimicking the season’s sweetest drink. The result? A manicure that’s as chic as it is delicious-looking.

Original nail design for Spring/Summer 2025

This option is a real find for those who want something fresh but not too flashy. Pastel colors perfectly refresh the hands, add lightness to the image, but do not scream. Ideal for the office, a walk, a date — every day.

Stylish manicure designs. Photo from Instagram

Both very simple options are now in vogue — just two colors on different nails, and creative design:

dots;

light ombre;

glitter;

stickers with berries or leaves.

This design is perfect for short oval nails. It has a neat, feminine look and doesn't require a lot of polish. Moreover, green and pink enhance any look, whether it's a white shirt or a pastel dress. They do not clash with the clothes, but rather seem to complement them.

Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

Just show the nail technician a picture from Instagram, or try to do it yourself at home. You don't have to be a professional to paint your nails two-tone. Buy pastel pink and pastel green polishes, be patient, and you will succeed. Add stickers or glitter to set the mood.

Even if you always go for a classic nude or French tips, try adding a little color this time. Sometimes just changing your nails is enough to make your day seem brighter.

