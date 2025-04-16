TOP 5 French nails ideas for Spring/Summer 2025 — Key nail art trends

Colored French tips. Photo: Freepik

The French manicure is no longer just a timeless staple — in 2025, it’s been completely reimagined with fresh colors, playful shapes, and creative flair. What used to be synonymous with a white tip and nude base has now become a blank canvas for self-expression. And what better time than spring to breathe new life into your nails?

Novyny.LIVE has rounded up the trendiest French manicure styles lighting up Instagram — and they’re guaranteed to have you texting your nail tech ASAP.

French tips that refuse to blend in

Bright & Bold Hues

Think fuchsia, mint, or coral tips — an instant mood booster. These vibrant shades add a fun, unexpected twist to a classic look. For an extra modern feel, go for tips with a soft, blurred edge that look like a dreamy watercolor fade.

Bright French tips. Photo from Instagram

Leopard — a little wildness never hurts

A classic beige or cream color with leopard print tips. It's a stylish provocation that makes your eyes linger. Ideal for the confident woman.

Leopard print tips. Photo from Instagram

Floral motifs

Small buds or twigs at the tips add tenderness and romance. They look especially good on a clear or light base. It is your own spring garden that is always with you.

Floral motifs. Photo from Instagram

Chamomile French tips

Light blue tips with little daisies are like a breath of fresh air. A very light, cute and springy option for those who love the aesthetics of minimalism.

Soft French tips. Photo from Instagram

Rhinestone French tips for those who love to shine

Add clear or colored crystals to the tips, and you have a luxurious option for special occasions or just a "I'm a queen today" vibe. Just don't go overboard, because there should be a balance in everything.

French tips with glitter. Photo from Instagram

Spring is a great time to experiment. If you've been wanting to try something new, go for it. The classics no longer dictate the rules — they become trends themselves with a little reboot.

