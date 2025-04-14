Trendy nail ideas for Easter 2025 — Top designs with photos

A woman getting her ails done. Photo: Freepik

When you don't want something too bright, you can opt for pastel tenderness. This is the case when less is more: a nude base, a light blue or lavender French, a drop of glitter or a matte finish, and you're like a spring fairy. Add a tiny heart, a bunny, or even an egg outline drawing, and you've got a subtle hint of the holiday without making it extra.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What nail design to choose for Easter

Easter manicure is also an opportunity to bring back childhood memories. For example, draw a rabbit not realistically, but cartoonishly: with big eyes, funny paws, or holding a carrot. Also, popular are drawings of an Easter basket, Easter eggs with ornaments, or even Easter eggs in the shape of a face. There is no limit to the ideas you can come up with, as long as they are cute and fun.

Easter nails design. Photo from Instagram

Glitter and mother-of-pearl are a yes if you want your nails to literally glow in the sun, these options are for you. Pearlized polish in a pale yellow or mint shade looks especially cool. This manicure goes with both a festive dress and a casual look.

Easter nails design. Photo from Instagram

And don't forget stickers — if you don't have the time or desire to draw, a few themed stickers on a naked base, and you're ready. It will be easy, quick and very cute. After all, an Easter manicure is not necessarily something loud. It's just a way to say hello to spring and give yourself a little reason to be happy.

Earlier, we wrote about which manicure has become the most desirable thanks to TikTok. We also reported what are pedicure trends of 2025.