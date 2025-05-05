Jelly nails are trending in 2025 — here’s how to get the look

Delicate nails. Photo: Freepik

The jelly nails trend is back — and this time, it’s better than ever. Thanks to the spring sunshine, these nails practically glow in the light — like glass, like gummy candy, like they’re having a really good day.

Novyny.LIVE dives into this delicate, stylish trend.

What are jelly nails, exactly?

It’s all about translucent polish in juicy shades, topped with a glossy finish that gives a "just out of water" shine. The result? Your nails look like tiny fruit candies. It’s playful, nostalgic, and unexpectedly chic — like a retro photo, a 2000s bubblegum ad, or carefree summer vibes in a manicure.

The jelly nails trend is back in style. Photo from Instagram

How to get the jelly nail look:

choose any sheer, colorful polish — pink, lavender, peach

apply one or two thin coats

seal with a clear glossy top coat

If you’re feeling extra creative, add glitter, foil flakes, tiny hearts, or multi-shade gradients — everything whimsical is welcome. Jelly nails look best on soft square or oval nail shapes — that’s how you keep the candy-like illusion.

Stylish nail design. Photo from Instagram

Inspo ideas to try:

Pink jelly — ultra-soft and feminine

— ultra-soft and feminine Blue candy — like frozen treats or spring skies

— like frozen treats or spring skies Orange shimmer — perfect for warm-toned outfits

— perfect for warm-toned outfits Purple gradient magic — for an unexpected twist

— for an unexpected twist Lime green with shimmer — something fresh and fun

Luxurious manicure. Photo from Instagram

Spring is always about renewal, lightness, and allowing yourself a little extra joy. Jelly nails tick every box — try them and see how even your mood gets brighter.

