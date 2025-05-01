Floral nail art is the most delicate manicure trend of spring 2025

Vibrant manicure. Photo: Freepik

A floral manicure is like a little spring at your fingertips. It adds lightness to your look, highlights femininity, and is simply pleasing to the eye. This design looks best during the warm season, when everything around is blooming — and you want your hands to feel just as soft and fresh.

Floral manicure as an alternative to pastel shades

One of the main trends is the use of wildflower motifs. Daisies, lavender, cornflowers, poppies — they look very natural and delicate, especially when done in a minimalist technique. These aren’t large compositions, but barely visible, hand-drawn petals or single flowers. It looks light and very stylish.

Floral nail designs look especially good on oval and almond-shaped nails — the drawings seem to follow the shape, making the fingers appear longer and more elegant. For short nails, it's best to choose soft tones — milky, lavender, light pink or green — and draw a single flower on an accent nail. It will look subtle and appropriate, even for everyday wear.

For longer nails, you can try something bolder: red polish paired with large contrasting flowers — for example, in black or white. This design works well for a statement look or even a summer party. Additionally, you can complement floral designs with thin lines, glitter, or a soft gradient. But it’s important not to overload the composition — naturalness and elegant simplicity are trending now.

This type of manicure is always a little bit about dreaming, a little bit about mood, and definitely about self-love.

