The best wicker shoes for spring-summer — fashion tips

Spring-Summer 2025 is once again about fashion with character and a hint of nostalgia. This season, mesh ballet flats are being replaced by the new hero — wicker shoes. They are light, breathable, and immediately add style. These shoes do not shout, but they definitely attract attention. They can be worn to work, for a walk, to a party, and look appropriate everywhere.

Vogue told us about the most interesting models that are worth trying on right now.

Interesting shoes for the warm season

Mule with braiding

A flat sole, open back, and lightweight weave are all you need for comfort in the city. It's easy to be stylish in these mules, even when you're just out for a coffee. They are unobtrusive, but always add a "zest" to the look.

Sandals that breathe

Wicker sandals are like a breath of fresh air for your feet. They come with or without heels, but always with a summer vibe. They are easy to combine with long sundresses, light skirts, or even shorts, and always look put together.

Retro-style ballet flats

A little bit from the past, but with a modern twist. Ballet flats with a wicker base and a bright color are shoes for those who love comfort but don't want to blend in with the crowd. They are suitable for work and for leisurely walks in the evening city.

Slingbacks

These are the same open heel shoes, but with a woven upper. They are worn with jeans, trousers, or even evening dresses. Ideal option when you want to look stylish but not change your clothes three times a day.

This season's wicker shoes are about style without further ado. It is simple but not banal. Comfortable, but not boring. In short, it's just right.

