Trendy sandals 2025 - these models will become your favorite

T-bar sandals are back at the top of the fashion game — and this time, they look even cooler. Once the go-to choice for glamorous evenings in the 1940s–50s and the shining stars of 2000s party fashion, T-bar sandals are now lighting up the runways again. For spring and summer 2025, they’ve become a symbol of perfect style: minimalist, expressive, and effortlessly elegant.

T-bar sandals: a timeless fashion comeback

At Christopher Esber’s show, T-bar sandals were paired with a halter-style white dress and a sheer blouse with voluminous sleeves. The classic black T-bar heels proved that true elegance can be both light and easy.

Christopher Esber. Photo: Vogue

Giorgio Armani revived the dress-over-pants trend: shiny satin trousers, a fringe-trimmed sheer dress, and gleaming T-bar sandals — a masterclass in refined styling.

Ulla Johnson played with color — black, yellow, and orange sandals adorned with playful pompoms. These paired perfectly with a khaki shirtdress and a lightweight jacket.

Ulla Johnson. Photo: Vogue

Versace, as usual, pushed the boundaries: a printed shirt, a floral cardigan, an embroidered denim skirt, red tights — and T-bar sandals. The result? A bold, nostalgic look with a fresh, avant-garde twist.

Versace. Photo: Vogue

Abra offered their take with white T-bar sandals featuring a slight "imperfect" finish, perfect for summer nights. Styled with an asymmetrical red dress tied at the hips, the look feels both relaxed and luxurious.

Thus, the spring-summer 2025 season officially crowned T-bar sandals as the footwear star — now’s the time to find your perfect pair.

