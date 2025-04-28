What to wear with jeans in spring 2025 — the best shoe options

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are like good old friends. Always there, always saving you when you have nothing to wear. Plain blue, slightly worn, or with sparkles — these jeans are always in fashion, they just come with new features every season. Spring 2025 is definitely no exception.

But the point is not only in the jeans themselves, but in how to wear them. Because the right shoes or top can make a million-dollar look. For example, total denim — a look made entirely of denim — is now a must-have among influencers. But if you want to add a little playfulness, change your shoes. They really set the mood.

What combinations of clothes will be in trend this spring

Mary Jane ballet flats

They are soft, feminine, with a strap, and are ideal for jeans if you want a look with a hint of French chic and light retro. Try burgundy or green, or choose one with some interesting print. They will make even the simplest jeans look special.

Mary Jane ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Retro sneakers

There is no massiveness, only simple silhouettes made of colored suede. They look very stylish and like you're somewhere in the 90s, but completely modern. Jeans plus these sneakers — comfortable, but with a twist.

Retro sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Kitten heels

These little heels are a real trend. Shoes, mules, ankle boots — choose what you like. They will make jeans not just a casual option, but a real fashion look. You can feel a slight hint of business style, but without being too strict.

Kitten heels. Photo from Instagram

Thus, jeans may well be your canvas for fashion experiments. And it doesn't matter whether you choose classic or sequined jeans — the main thing is how you present them.

