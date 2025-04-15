Basic jeans that become a classic — Jeans trends for Spring/Summer 2025

A woman in jeans. Photo: Freepik

No matter the weather, your favorite jeans always earn a spot in your wardrobe. In winter, they’re perfect with cozy oversized sweaters; on warmer days, pair them with breezy blouses or classic tees. One great pair can take you from casual coffee runs to office hours and even evening outings. Now imagine the style possibilities when you’ve got a few pairs on rotation.

Novyny.LIVE will reveal the most trendy jeans models of this year.

Advertisement

We’ve picked five styles that definitely won’t be collecting dust in your closet this spring. These are the go-to pieces influencers are wearing on repeat — effortlessly cool, comfortable, and impossible to resist.

What jeans you can't do without this spring

Light-colored jeans are a spring classic. They look especially good when combined with white or pastel tops. They create a light, fresh look — perfect for every day.

White jeans. Photo from Instagram

Black is stylish minimalism. They are like an empty canvas: you can add a bright top or a restrained one if you want. They always look appropriate, even when you don't want to invent something new.

Black jeans. Photo from Instagram

Flares are a stylish nod to the '70s — and they're back at the top of the fashion game. These jeans flatter the figure and make your legs look longer, especially when paired with heels.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight ones are always appropriate. You can wear them with anything because they look simple and stylish at the same time. No unnecessary details — this is their strength.

Straigh fit jeans. Photo from Instagram

Baggy jeans are all about freedom and comfort. They don’t pinch or restrict — instead, they deliver an effortlessly cool, urban vibe. Perfect for everything from coffee dates to nights out.

Baggy jeans. Photo from Instagram

Each of these models is not just a pair of pants. It's a story you tell without words. Choose the ones that are "yours" and wear them with pleasure.

Earlier, we wrote about what styles of jeans fit women over 40 years old.

We also reported what jeans Bella Hadid suggests wearing this spring.