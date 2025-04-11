How to style trending flared pants in 2025

A woman in flared pants. Photo: Freepik

Spring and Summer 2025 is a season of freedom, ease and style. Flared pants are back in fashion, and this is not just a return to the 70s, but a completely new interpretation of a silhouette that is loved for how beautifully it accentuates the figure. They lengthen the legs, making the look elegant and a little daring, depending on how they are worn.

According to Vogue, this year, designers prove that flares can be very different: bright, austere, light or even daring.

Advertisement

What flared pants are in trend in 2025

Printed options made a real splash. Styles like Tory Burch's will make you stand out from the crowd. Animal prints are here to stay: cow, leopard, and even a check that has been trending for several seasons in a row.

Tory Burch. Photo: Vogue

Versace showed how leather can be used not to make heavy armor, but to make a sophisticated garment in the form of trousers. Shortened, in deep tones, they look expensive and appropriate. And if you want something more casual, olive flares come into play. Ami reminds us that mustard, burgundy and green are colors that can always create a spectacular outfit for work or a walk.

For those who don't like long pants, there are cropped styles. McQueen has created the perfect style for those who want to look taller without heels.

Ami. Photo: Vogue

And finally, knitwear. Chet Lo proves that soft, flexible, breathable fabrics can also be fashionable. Especially in the heat, when you want to look good, but don't want to suffer.

Chet Lo. Photo: Vogue

In short, flare has become like a chameleon: it adapts to every mood. Choose your version and wear it with joy.

Earlier, we wrote about which New Balance sneakers will be worn by everyone in 2025.

We also reported on retro sneakers that have caught the hearts of every fashionista.