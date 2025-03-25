Jeans that everyone had forgotten about — Bella Hadid made them a trend

Bella Hadid. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

It seems that boot cut jeans are officially back — and this time for real. The spring-summer collections gave a clear signal: it's time to remember the flare from the thigh. But the real confirmation of the trend was the appearance of Bella Hadid in her luxurious look that has already spread across fashion publics.

The model showed her new stylish jeans on her Instagram.

What Bella Hadid wears with fashionable jeans this season

The American model has once again proved that she has impeccable style and knows how to bet on trends even before they become mainstream. She chose jeans with an extremely low rise, a narrow top, and a neat flare — exactly the silhouette that reminds us of the bright 2000s. But all the magic is in the details.

Bella Hadid at a party. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

Bella combined these jeans with a red tight-fitting blouse that perfectly accentuates her figure and added matching sandals — thin straps, elegant lines, everything looked sophisticated and sexy. This look is not just a successful styling, but a real fashion statement. It's all about nostalgia, a modern mood, and absolute self-confidence.

The stylish look by Hadid. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

How to wear the bootcut in spring

Here are some ideas:

with a crop top or tight-fitting T-shirt — to accentuate the waist;

with a lightweight shirt or a loose-fitting jumper — for a relaxed style;

with a jacket or leather jacket — if you want a little severity;

on your feet — heels, sneakers, or rough boots, depending on your mood.

Bootcut jeans are not just back in fashion — they are already in the mainstream. And if Bella chose them, then we can definitely do it too.

