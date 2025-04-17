Jeans from the 80s became a hit this season — stylish ideas for looks

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

This spring, cigarette jeans — straight ankle-length pants — are back in fashion. This model has become popular because of its versatility and attractiveness.

Novyny.LIVE tells you how to wear cigarette jeans in 2025.

Looks with cigarette jeans

Cigarette jeans have won the hearts of fashionistas with their practicality. This model is somewhat reminiscent of narrow skinny, and classic straight models. These pants look stylish and are not difficult to style.

Cigarette jeans with a white T-shirt

It will become a basic look that will look attractive and stylish. The formula for the ideal capsule, which still works today, was set by Madonna back in the 80s. Pair your cigarette jeans with rolled-up edges with a white T-shirt and complete the look with a leather jacket to get a lot of compliments.

Ripped cigarette jeans with a white T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Cigarette jeans, blazer, and boots

This combination will be a win-win. Perhaps it will be the most versatile look. By the way, Princess Diana was very fond of this style. Jeans with a basic T-shirt, chunky shoes, and an oversized blazer will definitely not leave you unnoticed.

The look of Princess Diana with cigarette jeans. Photo: Elle

Cigarette jeans, trainers, and a basic top

These pants can also be styled for a casual look. Choose a T-shirt or a sweatshirt to pair with the jeans, and add a trench coat or a light beige coat to complete the look.

Jeans with trainers. Photo from Instagram

Cigarette jeans, shirt, and sandals

This will be a versatile look for warm weather. Choose a white lightweight T-shirt and add a shirt. Prefer sandals with thin straps. This look is suitable for work and a walk around the city.

Cigarette jeans with sandals. Photo from Instagram

Cigarette jeans, utilitarian jacket or shirt

If you want to combine classic and casual, this look is ideal. Combine cigarette jeans with a long shirt or a utility jacket with a belt. This will add structure to the silhouette.

Jeans with a white shirt. Photo: Dresscode

Cigarette jeans are an ideal option for those who seek comfort and want to look stylish at the same time. Don't be afraid to experiment and add this model to different looks.

