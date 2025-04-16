Pants for summer that will replace everything else — light, trendy, comfortable

Light pants. Photo: Pixabay

This summer, all fashionistas are literally in love with one thing — white linen pants. They are worn by influencers, stars, and bloggers. They appear in shop windows, on the pages of fashion magazines, and in every second photo on Instagram. And no wonder — they have become a real must-have of the season. They look ideal and feel even better.

The best choice of pants for spring-summer 2025

Linen is a material that works for you in summer. It "breathes", does not soar, absorbs moisture, and then dries quickly. When the temperature goes through the roof, linen pants leave you feeling light, as if you have just left an air-conditioned room. The white color also does not attract the sun, but also refreshes the face, accentuates the tan, and makes the look clean and light, as if from a perfume advert.

Linen pants. Photo from Instagram

And most importantly, these pants are suitable for everyone. If you have a slim figure, they add elegance. If you have curves, the right cut delicately emphasizes the waist and lengthens the legs. Models with a high rise and a slight flare look particularly impressive.

White pants in the look. Photo from Instagram

It's a pleasure to combine them.

Wear them with a light linen shirt, top and sandals for a holiday or beach dinner. Add a wicker bag and a hat and you'll have a look as if it were from the cover.

For the office, choose an option with emphasized arrows, add an oversized vest or jacket, ballet flats or mules, and get a restrained but not boring classic.

And if you're planning a cocktail or date in the evening, pair linen pants with a bustier top, hoop earrings, and heeled sandals. It's very feminine, stylish, and sophisticated in summer.

Influencers have long called white linen pants the "magic wand" of the wardrobe: they don't soar, don't constrain, and always look expensive. So if you're looking for one thing that will definitely pay for itself this summer, this is it.

