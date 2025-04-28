Ballet flats are no longer in trend — what to wear instead in 2025

Stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

The new favorite among shoes is already on the fashion horizon. Low-heeled slingbacks have taken over spring-summer 2025 and don't seem to be losing ground. This is exactly the kind of shoe that easily combines comfort and sophistication, adding a little French chic to your look without any extra effort.

What elegant shoes to buy for spring-summer

At first glance, it seems that these are just open heel shoes, but the magic is in the details. A light strap around the ankle emphasizes the delicacy of the foot, and a small heel keeps you comfortable even after a whole day on your feet. And all this without high heels that get tired after a few steps.

Slingbacks. Photo from Instagram

The peculiarity of slingbacks is that they change everything: your posture, your gait, even your mood. You put them on and immediately feel slimmer and more confident. No extra pathos, no compromises with your health. In addition, it is a real salvation for hot days — the open heel allows the foot to breathe, minimizes rubbing, and the same inconveniences that are familiar to each of us after long walks in closed shoes.

Another feature of this shoe is its versatility. Slingbacks are a perfect match for both romantic dresses and strict office suits. Even if you just put on jeans and a white shirt, these shoes will make your look more put-together and stylish. It's as if everything has been specially thought out to make you look luxurious with a minimum of effort.

Versatile shoes. Photo from Instagram

And yes, fashionistas all over the world are already wearing them everywhere — to work, on dates, to parties. Because slingbacks are like a little black dress among shoes: always appropriate, always stylish.

