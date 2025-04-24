Trendy shoes of Spring/Summer 2025 that never go out of style

Different pairs of shoes. Photo: Freepik

Fashion trends are like the weather — constantly changing. One day it's bold, chunky sneakers; the next, it's mesh ballet flats and sleek, pointed-toe slingbacks. But some shoes never go out of style. They’re the timeless staples we return to year after year — the foundation pieces that stand strong, no matter where the trends blow.

Cosmopolitan talked about the so-called eternal pairs.

Spring and summer shoes that are always in fashion

Flip-flops

Spring-summer without flip-flops? That’s like summer without watermelon. This season, leather flip-flops are making a stylish comeback — comfy, versatile, and effortlessly cool. Look out for designs with a subtle kitten heel for a touch of elegance without going over the top. Still, classic flat styles remain unbeatable. Their biggest strength? They go with everything — from distressed jeans to flowy maxi skirts.

Sandals with thin straps

There are shoes that are simply designed to accentuate your femininity. These are sandals with thin straps. They can become the main accent of even the simplest look. Just imagine: a light dress, the sun, these sandals in a bright color and you'll look like you're on the cover of a magazine.

A pair like this is not just a pair of shoes, but a secret weapon for special occasions and everyday wear when you want to add a little festive flair.

Slides you’ll fall in love with

Slides are all about comfort — but in 2025, they’re making a serious style statement too. Say goodbye to boring basics: this year’s designs bring bold personality. Think vibrant suede or woven textures that instantly catch the eye. It’s the kind of shoe that proves you can look cool without sacrificing comfort.

These are the true stars of the basics closet. Trends change, but these pairs will always be there to help you effortlessly create cool looks.

