Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Fashion arrow Shoes that never get old — Three perfect pairs for Spring 2025 arrow

Shoes that never get old — Three perfect pairs for Spring 2025

25 April 2025 01:00
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Trendy shoes of Spring/Summer 2025 that never go out of style
Different pairs of shoes. Photo: Freepik
Juliya Pecherska - editor

Fashion trends are like the weather — constantly changing. One day it's bold, chunky sneakers; the next, it's mesh ballet flats and sleek, pointed-toe slingbacks. But some shoes never go out of style. They’re the timeless staples we return to year after year — the foundation pieces that stand strong, no matter where the trends blow.

Cosmopolitan talked about the so-called eternal pairs.

Advertisement

Spring and summer shoes that are always in fashion

Flip-flops 

Spring-summer without flip-flops? That’s like summer without watermelon. This season, leather flip-flops are making a stylish comeback — comfy, versatile, and effortlessly cool. Look out for designs with a subtle kitten heel for a touch of elegance without going over the top. Still, classic flat styles remain unbeatable. Their biggest strength? They go with everything — from distressed jeans to flowy maxi skirts.

These shoes are not just for the beach
Flip-flops in a look. Photo from Instagram

Sandals with thin straps

There are shoes that are simply designed to accentuate your femininity. These are sandals with thin straps. They can become the main accent of even the simplest look. Just imagine: a light dress, the sun, these sandals in a bright color and you'll look like you're on the cover of a magazine.

A pair like this is not just a pair of shoes, but a secret weapon for special occasions and everyday wear when you want to add a little festive flair.

Sandals with thin straps have a special look
Sandals. Photo from Instagram

Slides you’ll fall in love with

Slides are all about comfort — but in 2025, they’re making a serious style statement too. Say goodbye to boring basics: this year’s designs bring bold personality. Think vibrant suede or woven textures that instantly catch the eye. It’s the kind of shoe that proves you can look cool without sacrificing comfort.

Flip flops that can be worn with anything
Slides. Photo from Instagram

These are the true stars of the basics closet. Trends change, but these pairs will always be there to help you effortlessly create cool looks.

Previously, we wrote about which iconic sneakers are making a comeback.

We also told you how non-heeled shoes are quickly coming back into fashion.

fashion trends shoes style spring/summer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement