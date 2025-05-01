The unexpected jewelry trend taking over summer 2025

A girl with jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Spring–summer 2025 is anything but quiet. This season is all about color, personality, and jewelry that dares to steal the spotlight. Forget minimalism — resin accessories have taken over, and they’re loud, playful, and impossible to ignore.

As Vogue reports, this trend brings back a handcrafted, almost surreal aesthetic that’s both nostalgic and completely fresh.

Why resin jewelry is the accessory of the moment

If you’re not ready to dive in headfirst, start soft: transparent resin chokers shaped like flowers (seen at Alberta Ferretti) offer just enough statement without going overboard. They pair beautifully with a simple tee or romantic dress.

Alberta Ferretti. Photo: Vogue

Feeling bolder? Try matching chunky necklaces to your outfit. Louis Vuitton showcased '80s-inspired resin collars with floral embroidery, while Etro sent down earrings shaped like waves and seashells — fairytale meets fashion.

Etro. Photo: Vogue

But bracelets are where this trend truly explodes. One is never enough. This season, it’s two, three, even five — the brighter and chunkier, the better. At Alaïa, sky-blue resin cuffs were worn in pairs over white clothing — simple yet powerful.

Alaïa. Photo: Vogue

There’s something irresistibly fun about resin jewelry. It’s asymmetrical, textured, and unapologetically whimsical. It doesn’t try to be perfect — it just wants to stand out. And that’s exactly why it’s the star of spring and summer 2025.

