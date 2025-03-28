Jewelry of the 70s is relevant again in 2025 — Big accessory trends

A woman wearing jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Some things never go out of style — they remain popular season after season. Just like a little black dress, classic jeans, or a timeless blouse, jewelry is no exception. That’s why it’s worth keeping pieces from different eras in your collection, as this season, '70s-inspired jewelry is making a major comeback.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what jewelry will be most popular in the spring of 2025.

Stylish jewelry from the 70s that became a trend in 2025

Hoop earrings

Hoop earrings, also known as Congo earrings, have been a timeless classic and wardrobe staple for years, never going out of style. In the '70s, American pop stars lit up the stage with perfectly round hoops, and today, they’re making a strong comeback.

While there are countless ways to wear them and various shapes to choose from, fashion experts suggest that the ideal maximum diameter should be no more than 5 cm — preferably around 4 cm. Smaller hoops offer even greater versatility, making them a must-have accessory for any look.

Hoop earrings. Photo from Instagram

Cascade necklace

Layered necklaces accentuate the neckline perfectly, adding sophistication to the look. Now popular again, they can be styled according to your taste and style: from a chain or pearl cascade to a delicate and minimalist or boho style.

Cascade necklace. Photo from Instagram

Gold watch

A gold watch is not only an accessory, but also a symbol of status and style. Several variations of such watches are currently in vogue and can complement both classic and casual looks. The most popular models include vintage, massive, thin minimalist and chain watches.

Fashionistas emphasize that an elegant gold watch should have a rectangular, round or oval dial.

Stylish gold watch. Photo from Instagram

Spring 2025 calls for boldness in your accessory choices while bringing back the hits of the 70s. Don't be afraid to experiment and combine different styles to create a unique look that reflects your personality.

Earlier, we wrote about trendy accessories for 2025 — accents for Spring-Summer, which trendy necklaces are perfect for any look and what bag will be a must-have in 2025.