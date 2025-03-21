Eye-catching Accessories Trends for Spring/Summer 2025

A woman wearing jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Not long ago, minimalism, understated forms and "quiet luxury" were the talk of the town. But 2025 confidently challenges that modesty. Now it's the opposite — the more the merrier: earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets are big, bright and eye-catching. Jewelry is no longer just an addition to an image, they have become its heart, Cosmopolitan reports.

With the Spring/Summer 2025 season, the era of fashion drama has officially begun. The trend is for earrings that can be seen from afar, rings on multiple fingers at once, and bracelets that cannot be confused with anything else.

Brooches are no longer worn on the chest, but on sleeves, belts and lapels. Pearls are no longer for evening gowns, but for jeans and T-shirts. And mixing silver and gold is no longer a taboo, but a fashionable technique.

New jewelry trend that is getting on top

Start with rings — they can be massive, colored, of unusual shapes, it is so easy to refresh your look and make it modern. Ukrainian brand Rara is a true master of this trend. Here, every ring is a story in itself.

The original ring. Photo: Cosmopolitan

The most relevant are those with multiple layers, interesting inserts of colored quartz, sapphires, emeralds or natural stones. The idea is simple: mix whatever you want — smooth with faceted, metal with stone, silver with gold. There are no limits.

Stylish jewelry. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Jewelry maximalism now lives on the runways and in everyday style. It can be seen in street style, on Pinterest, and on social media. And it's not just a trend — it's a way to stand out, not to be silent, but to show your energy through detail.

Earlier, we wrote about trendy accessories for 2025 — accents for Spring-Summer, which trendy necklaces are perfect for any look and what bag will be a must-have in 2025.